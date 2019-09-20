Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) a $42.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 521,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,127. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.77 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 205,835 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 207,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150,696 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $4,819,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,304,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after acquiring an additional 119,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 387,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 102,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

