Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Rating Reiterated by Longbow Research

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Longbow Research in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

ROK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Gabelli upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

ROK traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $162.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.21. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $141.46 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $531,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $47,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

