Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $157.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.44.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,939,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,649,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,703,000 after buying an additional 211,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,230,000 after buying an additional 199,298 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,241,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,440,000 after buying an additional 1,512,545 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,810,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,400,000 after buying an additional 665,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

