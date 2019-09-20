Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Alex Douglas Mcgregor Sells 5,000 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.98, for a total value of C$534,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,849,120.57.

Alex Douglas Mcgregor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 15,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.25, for a total value of C$1,578,690.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$1,009,557.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.70, for a total value of C$977,031.00.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$106.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.29 billion and a PE ratio of 12.20. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$90.10 and a 52-week high of C$107.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.45.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.31 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.3899997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RY. Cormark dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

