Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Shares Gap Up to $5.22

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.22. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 4,158,465 shares trading hands.

RBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

