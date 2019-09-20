Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,243 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 95.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,852,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,847 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 73.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 296,836 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 54.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 495,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 173,958 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $4,839,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NFG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 84,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.13.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.