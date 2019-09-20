Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marcus were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Marcus by 3,288.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Marcus in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Marcus by 147.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Marcus in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Marcus by 252.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of MCS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.41. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,692. Marcus Corp has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $45.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Marcus had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marcus Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

