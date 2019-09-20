Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 4,527.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,749 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Hub Group worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,253,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 716,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 263,223 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 337,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 272,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 202,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 99,122 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBG. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Hub Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. 505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Hub Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $921.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 5.69%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Hub Group Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,430.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

