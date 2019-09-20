Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 5,653 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of MGE Energy worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 76,370 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 2,867.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 438,687 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGEE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.39.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $122.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.90 per share, with a total value of $28,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded MGE Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

