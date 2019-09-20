Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,752 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 107.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 19,521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:APAM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,893. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.94% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

