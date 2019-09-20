Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RYI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ryerson and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $9.06 on Monday. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $365.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). Ryerson had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ryerson’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,326,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after buying an additional 83,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after buying an additional 138,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ryerson by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 97,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 120.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 271,322 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

