Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of NYSE SB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,667. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $201.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 3.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 664,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 73.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

