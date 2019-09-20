Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $1.05 on Major Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $21.88 million and $171,753.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00010312 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. During the last week, Safe has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00949936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00030992 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00227018 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002173 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

