Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given a $111.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research set a $111.00 price target on Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Saia from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Saia from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.08.

Shares of SAIA traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $93.01. 220,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,670. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.95. Saia has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $96.76.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $486,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Holland sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $90,201.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,267 shares of company stock worth $2,059,641 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Saia by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

