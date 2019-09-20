Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $1.71. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 3,503 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on SALM. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salem Media Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.09 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Salem Media Group Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Salem Media Group’s payout ratio is 288.89%.

In other Salem Media Group news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 31,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $46,535.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $61,158.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 102.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

