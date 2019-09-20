San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.96

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $2.88. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 9,961 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 297.94% and a net margin of 91.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 15,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 205,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 782,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.