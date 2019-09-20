Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Shares Down 14.3%

Sanatana Resources Inc (CVE:STA)’s stock price was down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 994,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 217,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $7.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

About Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Jackfish gold property covering an area of 3,769 hectares located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanatana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanatana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.