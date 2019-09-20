Sanditon Investment Trust (LON:SIT) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Sanditon Investment Trust PLC (LON:SIT) shares fell 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.39 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 80.75 ($1.06), 12,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 11,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.53 ($1.21).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.87.

Sanditon Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SIT)

Sanditon Investment Trust plc is an investment trust, which is engaged in portfolio investment. The Trust’s investment objective is to deliver absolute returns of at least 2% per annum, compounded annually, above retail prices index excluding mortgage interest payments (RPIX), and be an asset diversifier for shareholders by targeting low correlation with leading large capitalization equity indices.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanditon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanditon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.