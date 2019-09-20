Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Total (EPA:FP)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.50 ($65.70) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.60 ($68.14).

Shares of EPA FP opened at €48.17 ($56.01) on Tuesday. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($57.36). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €45.18.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

