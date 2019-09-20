Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Raised to Weight at Morgan Stanley

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $46.27. 982,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,621. The stock has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Sanofi by 13.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Sanofi by 11.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 10.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

