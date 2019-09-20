Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF) shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 293 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 293 ($3.83), 37,533 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 55,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284 ($3.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.87 million and a P/E ratio of 23.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 279.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 245.58.

In other Schroder Income Growth Fund news, insider Victoria Muir acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £6,750 ($8,820.07).

About Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

