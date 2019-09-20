Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,681.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.25. 136,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,088. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.