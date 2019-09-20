Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.17.

Scientific Games stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 2.19. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.67 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 45,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,093,603.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $203,348.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $554,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

