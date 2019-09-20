Scotiabank Analysts Give B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) a $5.30 Price Target

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been given a $5.30 price objective by research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

BTG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. 19,627,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,833. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $267.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.40 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth $124,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth $7,056,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,914,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth $6,611,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

