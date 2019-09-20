Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seacor were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Seacor by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Seacor by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

CKH stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Seacor had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $197.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce Weins sold 5,000 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 27,001 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $1,278,497.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,809 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,085 shares of company stock worth $3,016,797. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CKH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Seacor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

