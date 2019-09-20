Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

WTTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of WTTR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.98. 1,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $965.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Select Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $5,167,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 754,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 63,653 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 186,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

