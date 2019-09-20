Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) will report $166.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.30 million to $167.00 million. Select Interior Concepts posted sales of $127.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $631.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $629.56 million to $633.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $672.20 million, with estimates ranging from $668.50 million to $675.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Select Interior Concepts.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $158.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.80 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,023. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

In related news, major shareholder Adam D. Wyden purchased 3,000 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.