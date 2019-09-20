SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) versus Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Critical Review

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology 1.95% -2.38% -2.30% SemiLEDs -60.58% -99.88% -29.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of SemiLEDs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rubicon Technology and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rubicon Technology and SemiLEDs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $3.88 million 6.29 $960,000.00 N/A N/A SemiLEDs $7.49 million 1.22 -$2.98 million N/A N/A

Rubicon Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SemiLEDs.

Summary

Rubicon Technology beats SemiLEDs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting. Its LED chips also used in specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet, or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV in selected markets; LED chips to packagers or to distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

