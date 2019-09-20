SHIELD (XSH) Reaches Market Cap of $341,886.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $341,886.00 and $1,701.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,173.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.52 or 0.02157495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.23 or 0.03116508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00738947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00722688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00060741 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00483907 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009044 BTC.

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

