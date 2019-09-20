Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of BPC opened at GBX 2.28 ($0.03) on Tuesday. Bahamas Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 3.65 ($0.05). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75.

About Bahamas Petroleum

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company owns a 100% interest in five exploration licenses. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

