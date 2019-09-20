Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 354 ($4.63).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 305.40 ($3.99) on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 278.80 ($3.64) and a one year high of GBX 366.60 ($4.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 299.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 327.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

