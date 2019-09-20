Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

SFLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Aegis downgraded Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Shutterfly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other news, insider Scott Arnold sold 12,543 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $634,550.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,550.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis Gregory Hintz sold 1,047 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $52,915.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,953.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFLY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterfly by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Shutterfly by 879.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Shutterfly by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Shutterfly by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 62,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SFLY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.24. Shutterfly has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Shutterfly had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $473.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shutterfly will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

