Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

BSRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 508.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

