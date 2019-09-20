Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,907 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after acquiring an additional 44,072 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 69,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,573,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,977,000 after acquiring an additional 624,079 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. 135,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 10,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $451,810.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,118.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 70,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $2,942,991.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 234,236 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,875.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,805 shares of company stock worth $10,135,630. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

