Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lomas Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 409,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 133,599 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 83,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lazard by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LAZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.70. 15,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,670. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 47.09%. Lazard’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

