Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.67. 1,160,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,278. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $119.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

