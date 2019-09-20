Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

In other news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $27,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 643 shares of company stock worth $37,865. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIX stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. 22,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,705. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.44 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

