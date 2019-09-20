Skycoin Market Cap Reaches $8.87 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and $310,951.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00005454 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, C2CX, ChaoEX and Iquant. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00208386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.01206665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00093161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017548 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020809 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Binance, Iquant, Cryptopia and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

