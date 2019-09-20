Social Send Price Reaches $0.0030 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Social Send has a market cap of $115,138.00 and $344.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Social Send has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018229 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002694 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005278 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

