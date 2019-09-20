SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SFTBY opened at $21.40 on Thursday. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

