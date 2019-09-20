SoMee.Social (ONG) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One SoMee.Social token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $206,311.00 and approximately $2,413.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SoMee.Social has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00208565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.01205538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00092739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017586 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020690 BTC.

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social’s launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,000,000 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social. The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SoMee.Social Token Trading

SoMee.Social can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

