Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sophos Group plc provides cloud-enabled end user and network security solutions. The Company offers protection against viruses, known and unknown malware, spyware, intrusions, unwanted applications, spam, policy abuse and data leakage. It serves education, healthcare, retail, finance and banking industries as well as governments. The company operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific and Japan. Sophos Group plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sophos Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sophos Group in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sophos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPHHF opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sophos Group has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.40.

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

