South State (NASDAQ:SSB) PT Set at $88.00 by SunTrust Banks

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) has been given a $88.00 price target by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

SSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Get South State alerts:

South State stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.05. 198,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,723. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80. South State has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. South State had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that South State will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John C. Pollok sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $557,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 8,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $625,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of South State by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of South State by 7.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.