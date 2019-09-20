Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,490,000. Luckin Coffee makes up 0.7% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Luckin Coffee at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth $25,180,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth $21,228,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth $10,034,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth $6,339,000.

LK stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 79,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,612. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LK shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

