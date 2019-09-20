Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 7.4% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned 0.61% of NXP Semiconductors worth $195,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

NXPI stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,537. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average is $97.88.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,519.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522 over the last ninety days.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

