S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given a $255.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 target price on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPGI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of S&P Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.23.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,597. The company has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.82. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $269.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $1,528,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,731 shares in the company, valued at $41,723,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,987.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,489.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,602 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.