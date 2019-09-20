SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) Declares — Dividend of $0.24

SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2385 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

NYSEARCA:SYG traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $83.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943. SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $87.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61.

