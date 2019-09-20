SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Announces $0.00 — Dividend

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.71. 3,542,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average is $85.25. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $64.38 and a 12-month high of $97.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

