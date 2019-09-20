Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.39.

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.80. 2,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.74. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

In related news, insider David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 136.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 36.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 77,032 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $99,000.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

