Square (NYSE:SQ) Given a $75.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Square (NYSE:SQ) has been given a $75.00 price target by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Square from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Shares of Square stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.85. 8,576,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,437,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Square has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,892.50, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 3.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,645,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,829. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

